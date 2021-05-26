Warning about honestly declaring travel history ahead of Jersey border changes

Passengers coming into Jersey are being reminded about the importance of honestly declaring their travel history.

When arriving into the island, travellers must sign a form outlining where they have stayed, which determines how long they must isolate for upon their return.

The system led to fears that some could have lied in order to avoid a longer time in quarantine.

In response to this, the government's warning people that this is a criminal offence, and anyone caught doing this could be fined up to £10,000 and face up to six months in prison.

It comes as Jersey announced its new travel rules, which will be effective from Friday 28 May.