Guernsey Together Festival expects 4,000 people this weekend

A brand new music festival will be taking place in Guernsey this weekend.

The Guernsey Together Festival promises to bring the Bailiwick's best local bands and DJs together.

Organisers say they expect up to 4,000 people to attend at the Rabbit Warren on Victoria Avenue.

Along with music stages, there will be a family zone featuring bouncy castles and the Rodeo Bull.

There are set to be several boutique food stalls and crafters selling their handmade items.

Tickets for the one day event have now sold out.