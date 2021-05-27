Indian variant of Covid-19 detected in Jersey for first time
Some passengers arriving into Jersey have tested positive for the so-called 'Indian variant' of Covid-19.
'A small number' were detected after samples were sent to the UK.
The affected islanders are well and have followed all the relevant guidance and are in isolation. Their welfare is being monitored by the Contact Tracing team.
