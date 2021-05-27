Jersey bee population under increased threat from Asian hornets

There is concern that growing numbers of Asian hornets could wipe out Jersey's bee population.

The number of nests has risen annually since the insect's arrival in 2016, with experts having identified more than 50 so far this year.

The predators feed on honey bees which is affecting plants that require pollination.

At the height of summer, a single hornet can eat up to 50 bees in a day.

Asian hornets are significantly larger than wasps, with queens able to grow up to 33mm long.

They are not generally aggressive to humans, although their stings can be painful.

Islanders are being encouraged to continue reporting sightings of the species and their nests so that the authorities can respond appropriately.