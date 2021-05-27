Jersey Reds confirm nine squad departures as retained list announced

Jersey Reds have announced their retained list for the 2021/2022 season.

21 of the current 30 contracted squad members will return for next year's Greene King IPA Championship campaign, with pre-season training due to get underway in early July.

Adam Nicol from Glasgow Warriors and Scott Van Breda from Worcester Warriors will both join Reds on a permanent basis.

Fly half Sam Leeming, who has recently undergone treatment for Non-Hodgkins lymphoma, will also make his return and is working on a return to fitness.

Fly half Sam Leeming will return to the squad as he makes a return to fitness following his diagnosis for Non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Retained list:

Hooker : Eoghan Clarke, Harry Doolan, TJ Harris, Jack Macfarlane

Prop : Roy Godfrey, Jack Higgins, Ciaran Parker, Dan Richardson

Second Row : Macauley Cook, Zak Farrance, Sean O’Connor

Back Row : Max Argyle, Tim Grey, Lewis Wynne

Scrum-half : James Elliott

Fly-half : Bader Pretorius, Brendan Cope

Centre : Dan Barnes, Jack Roberts

Wing/ full-back: Ryan Hutler, Brendan Owen

Nine players will depart the club, including veterans Rory Bartle and centre Apakuki Ma'afu, who will retire at the end of the season.

Reds will also say goodbye to six loanees. Darren Atkins, Max Green and Will Vaughan will return to Bath while Cam Nordli Kelemeti from Newcastle Falcons and James Scott and Matti Williams from Worcester Warriors will also be returning to their parent club.

Released List:

Hooker : George Edgson

Prop : Zei Alexis, Ollie Dawe

Lock/Back row : Rory Bartle, Josh Bainbridge

Centre : Apakuki Ma’afu, George Spencer

Wing/ full-back: Tom Williams, Lesley Klim

Reds will also part ways with Head of Athletic Performance Jim Molony, who is taking up a new role with Benetton Treviso in the Guinness PRO14 after six years at the club.

It’s difficult to pick out individuals, but in terms of long service, Kuki Ma’afu and Rory Bartle have played around 150 games for Jersey between them. Together with Jim Molony they have played a massive part in the club becoming an established force in the Championship – I’d like to wish them, and everyone else who’s leaving, all the best for the future. Harvey Biljon, Director of Rugby at Jersey Reds

Harvey Biljon says he expects to bring in a number of new signings ahead of the new season.

Reds will take on Cornish Pirates in their final game of the league season at the Stade Santander on Saturday 29 April.

They will be eyeing a strong finish to the campaign, following a dominant 50-19 win over Hartpury.