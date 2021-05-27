Jersey Reds confirm nine squad departures as retained list announced
Jersey Reds have announced their retained list for the 2021/2022 season.
21 of the current 30 contracted squad members will return for next year's Greene King IPA Championship campaign, with pre-season training due to get underway in early July.
Adam Nicol from Glasgow Warriors and Scott Van Breda from Worcester Warriors will both join Reds on a permanent basis.
Fly half Sam Leeming, who has recently undergone treatment for Non-Hodgkins lymphoma, will also make his return and is working on a return to fitness.
Retained list:
Hooker: Eoghan Clarke, Harry Doolan, TJ Harris, Jack Macfarlane
Prop: Roy Godfrey, Jack Higgins, Ciaran Parker, Dan Richardson
Second Row: Macauley Cook, Zak Farrance, Sean O’Connor
Back Row: Max Argyle, Tim Grey, Lewis Wynne
Scrum-half: James Elliott
Fly-half: Bader Pretorius, Brendan Cope
Centre: Dan Barnes, Jack Roberts
Wing/ full-back: Ryan Hutler, Brendan Owen
Nine players will depart the club, including veterans Rory Bartle and centre Apakuki Ma'afu, who will retire at the end of the season.
Reds will also say goodbye to six loanees. Darren Atkins, Max Green and Will Vaughan will return to Bath while Cam Nordli Kelemeti from Newcastle Falcons and James Scott and Matti Williams from Worcester Warriors will also be returning to their parent club.
Released List:
Hooker: George Edgson
Prop: Zei Alexis, Ollie Dawe
Lock/Back row: Rory Bartle, Josh Bainbridge
Centre: Apakuki Ma’afu, George Spencer
Wing/ full-back: Tom Williams, Lesley Klim
Reds will also part ways with Head of Athletic Performance Jim Molony, who is taking up a new role with Benetton Treviso in the Guinness PRO14 after six years at the club.
Harvey Biljon says he expects to bring in a number of new signings ahead of the new season.
Reds will take on Cornish Pirates in their final game of the league season at the Stade Santander on Saturday 29 April.
They will be eyeing a strong finish to the campaign, following a dominant 50-19 win over Hartpury.