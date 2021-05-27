Jersey singer tops iTunes classical chart

A Jersey singer has reached the top spot of the iTunes classical chart.

Soprano Georgi Mottram's is usually a member of group Ida Girls London but, like many performers, her career has taken a new direction because of the pandemic.

She was making music from home when a writer and record label picked her up.

Now, its her solo song Dream Believe that has taken her to number one.

On Instagram, she said she is "totally mind blown" and thanked everyone for their support.

The music video for the song was recorded in Jersey, with landmarks like Noirmont, Portelet and St Ouen's Bay on full display.

You can download her song here.