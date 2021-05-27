Proposed model for Guernsey secondary schools to cost less than £60m

Guernsey's Education President has told a meeting of parents and teachers that a new three-school model will cost less than £60m.

Andrea Dudley-Owen was speaking at Les Beaucamps ahead of producing her department’s long-awaited policy letter tomorrow (28 May).

What is the committee proposing?

Three 11 to 16 secondary schools at St Sampson’s, Les Beaucamps and Les Varendes, each with capacity for 780 students.

A sixth-form centre for 16 to 18-year-olds to be situated elsewhere on the island.

The proposals are due to be debated by the States on 14 July. If approved, the new school system will start in September 2024.