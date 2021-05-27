RNLI patrols return to Jersey beaches

Jersey's RNLI is launching its beach safety campaign this weekend, ahead of what tourism bosses hope will be a busy summer. From this Saturday (29 May), lifeguards will re-start their daily patrols at Grève de Lecq, St Brelades and Plémont, in addition to their existing ones at St Ouen.

If someone ever mentioned his name without me having to say it, I would have so much pride. "Our forefathers made such sacrifices, they put themselves in the firing line, and I think they deserve the recognition, they deserve to be remembered equally." Verinder Singh

Their key summer safety advice is:

Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags

If you get into trouble, 'Float to Live' - lie on your back and relax, resisting the urge to thrash about

Call 999 in an emergency and ask for the Coastguard