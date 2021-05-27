RNLI patrols return to Jersey beaches

Jersey's RNLI is launching its beach safety campaign this weekend, ahead of what tourism bosses hope will be a busy summer.
From this Saturday (29 May), lifeguards will re-start their daily patrols at Grève de Lecq, St Brelades and Plémont, in addition to their existing ones at St Ouen.
Their key summer safety advice is:
Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags
If you get into trouble, 'Float to Live' - lie on your back and relax, resisting the urge to thrash about
Call 999 in an emergency and ask for the Coastguard