RNLI patrols return to Jersey beaches

Lifeguards are starting daily patrols at Grève de Lecq, St Brelades and Plémont, in addition to their existing ones at St Ouen. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey's RNLI is launching its beach safety campaign this weekend, ahead of what tourism bosses hope will be a busy summer. From this Saturday (29 May), lifeguards will re-start their daily patrols at Grève de Lecq, St Brelades and Plémont, in addition to their existing ones at St Ouen.

Their key summer safety advice is:

  • Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags

  • If you get into trouble, 'Float to Live' - lie on your back and relax, resisting the urge to thrash about

  • Call 999 in an emergency and ask for the Coastguard