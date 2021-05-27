Sophia Bird: Bigger and brighter! Islanders enjoy Super Moon

After weeks of cloud, rain and strong winds, the settled weather has finally arrived - and what better way to celebrate than to look to the skies and see a Super Moon.

This one is known as the Super Flower Blood Moon.

It appeared 7% bigger and 15% brighter, and was the closest full moon to the earth this year.

The "Blood Moon" part of this name, relates to the reddish tint that was seen due to a total lunar eclipse, although for the Channel Islands this was not visible. The red tint was only visible in Asia, East Russia, Australia and the west of USA.We welcome any photographs you may have taken - please send them to channelweather@itv.com or channelnews@itv.com.