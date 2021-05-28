8,000 people to pass through Jersey Airport over Bank Holiday weekend

Ports of Jersey estimates 8,000 passengers will travel through the island's airport this Bank Holiday weekend.

Today (28 May) 2,477 passengers are expected, tomorrow is the busiest day with 3,060 passengers and on Sunday there will be 1,342 people.

It comes as new travel rules are introduced in - including 'vaccine passports'.

People travelling to Jersey from the UK can use the NHS app as a Covid vaccine passport.

England, Wales, the Bailiwick of Guernsey and the Isle of Man will be classified as green, with the exception of 16 areas, where an 'emergency brake' has been applied, classifying them as red because of their level of risk.

Ports of Jersey says although numbers seem high, they are "nowhere near as busy as we were in 2019 for the start of Half-Term holidays".

This time last year only 134 people passed through the airport.