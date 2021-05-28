Covid restrictions to be lifted in Jersey on 14 June

Jersey's government has confirmed almost all restrictions will be lifted on 14 June, so long as cases remain low.

Entering Stage 7 of the Reconnection Roadmap means islanders can drink at the bar, go to nightclubs, have unlimited gatherings in their homes and attend large events.

There is not yet any confirmation regarding the use of facemasks.

The decision has been made by the Competent Authority Ministers following advice from the Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell (STAC).

The government is reminding islanders that restrictions may be re-imposed if vaccine-resistant variants pose a risk to islanders or if case numbers rise.

It comes on the day that new travel rules have been introduced for people arriving in Jersey.

Passengers who have had both jabs no longer need to isolate - as long as they have come from a green or amber zone and had their second dose at least two weeks ago. Country-wide classifications have also been reintroduced - with exception of some areas of the UK which have high levels of the so called Indian variant of Covid.