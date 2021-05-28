Designs for Jersey's new hospital revealed

Preliminary plans for Jersey's long-awaited new hospital at Overdale have been revealed.

The chosen site at Overdale has proved divisive throughout the selection process but the man leading the project hopes the designs will put concerns to rest.

Hopefully the designs and plans we're sharing today will give confidence to a lot of the concerns that we've heard because we can see that it's not impacting in any way or form like it was envisaged by some. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Minister for the Hospital

The new hospital will comprise five buildings. As well as the main hospital building there will also be a dedicated mental health facility, a knowledge centre, an energy building and a multi-story car park.

Hospital plans - Mental Health unit Credit: Government of Jersey

However, the hospital's hilltop location will make it a prominent feature in the local landscape.

View of hosptial Credit: Government of Jersey

The plans predict it will be visible from Millbrook to the west, Elizabeth Castle to the South, La Colomberie to the east and Le Mont a L'abbe to the north.

The designs have been created with nature in mind and incorporate large amounts of natural light. The lead architects says the location is perfect for promoting wellbeing.

The site is fabulous, it's on high ground, it's about sixty metres above sea level. Even at ground level you can enjoy the views back towards St Aubin, towards St Helier. You're part of that natural environment... it has fantastic prospects to help support health care and the wellbeing of patients. Steve Featherston, Director of Llewelyn Davies

The current site is congested and cluttered with little day light but the new site will create a wonderful environment to support the recovery and wellness of patients and to support the staff. Steve Featherston, Director of Llewelyn Davies

There's a focus on incorporating natural light and surroundings, along with retaining nearby woodland. Credit: Government of Jersey

Hospital plans - Blue light entrance Credit: Government of Jersey

Hospital plans - Typical bedroom suite Credit: Government of Jersey

Hospital plan - boulevard Credit: Government of Jersey

Another concern over the site at Overdale is the issue of access, with the primary route to the hospital via Westmount Road.

The new designs reveal plans to increase the width of the carriageway to 6.7 metres to allow two buses to pass on the bend.

A four metre cycle and footpath will also be added making the total width 10.7 metres across.

Hosptial plans - Westmount Road Credit: Government of Jersey

There's still the construction programming to be undertaken, but there will be a fair bit of engineering work along the length. We will be running through the Bowls Club and we will be taking out a element the corner of the hairpin as well. Alex Welch, Transport lead for the project

He added the project would also require the loss of a number of trees but that for every one removed, three more would be planted.

Hospital plans - Entrance landscaping Credit: Government of Jersey

The Government has negotiated a maximum build cost of £550m for Overdale, and says it expects the new hospital to be built by 2026.

A debate on the budget for the project will be brought to the States in September.

Officials say the planning application for the site will be made no later than November.