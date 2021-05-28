Details on Guernsey's new traffic light system revealed

From Thursday 1 July, people arriving in Guernsey from the UK and Jersey will not have to isolate or be tested on arrival.

More details about the Bailiwick's new traffic light system emerged at today's press briefing - which was a chance for the public to put their questions to the panel.

The States also released the latest map under the current travel system which shows that part of Scotland has dropped into Category 4 meaning a full 14 day quarantine on arrival. This is to reflect a rising number of cases there.

Despite this change in the north of the UK, the States reiterated plans to bring in a new common travel area from 1 July, saying that was "still on course".

We are taking it seriously. We're monitoring the situation in all of our neighbouring jurisdictions very carefully and we will be responding appropriately. So we consider it a serious development - I think I would say we're not panicking and I think that's important but we are monitoring it closely and it is concerning. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

The message from decision makers today was one of reassurance.

There are people who are still going to be concerned because that is only five weeks away now. We are saying that our overwhelming, and it will remain our overwhelming, concern is the safety of the people of the Bailwick. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

Work is now underway to prepare for Guernsey's new categorisations, which will see the island align itself with the UK's travel traffic light system with testing and self-isolation requirements dependent on whether someone has come from what the UK considers to be a Green, Amber, or Red country. Passengers from Blue regions, including the UK and Jersey, will not need to self-isolate or be tested upon arrival.

Those who can prove they have been fully vaccinated will drop down categories, from amber to green and from green to blue.

Under the new system, visitors from:

Red countries will still require two tests and self-isolation until the day 13 result comes back negative.

Amber Regions who do not have proof of their vaccination history will have to self isolate until their day 7 test.

Green List Country or an Amber Region with proof of vaccination only need to self-isolate until their first negative test result.

Blue Regions will have no need for a test or quarantine. That will apply to the Common Travel Area as well as people arriving from the UK Green List Countries with proof of full vaccination history.