Islanders with disabilities 'find their power' through superhero challenge

Islanders are being encouraged to unleash their inner superhero this week, by taking part in the virtual Find Your Power challenge.

The annual event, which launches tomorrow (29 May), is aimed specifically at those with disabilities.

It sees those taking part travel 10,000 kilometres in total - the distance between Marvel's London HQ and the Avenger's Tower in New York.

They can fly solo or unite with a team, as long as at least one person in the group has some form of disability.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

It is also up to them how they do it - running, walking, cycling and wheeling are all common methods.

Here in Jersey, a record number of people have signed up this year, with 450 taking on the mission.

It's just the most amazing day. Some people do it seriously to properly compete, and others just go for the fun of it. And it is by any means possible, so it really is that inclusive event where everyone's in it together and it doesn't matter what the disability is or the ability. Cirsty de Gruchy, Move More Jersey

Disability campaigners say it is great for diversity and inclusion.

It's an opportunity for all and is an inclusive event where people can challenge themselves and show what they can do. Ant Lewis, Disability Officer

You can find out more about the Superhero Series here.