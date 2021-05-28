Islanders with disabilities 'find their power' through superhero challenge
Islanders are being encouraged to unleash their inner superhero this week, by taking part in the virtual Find Your Power challenge.
The annual event, which launches tomorrow (29 May), is aimed specifically at those with disabilities.
It sees those taking part travel 10,000 kilometres in total - the distance between Marvel's London HQ and the Avenger's Tower in New York.
They can fly solo or unite with a team, as long as at least one person in the group has some form of disability.
It is also up to them how they do it - running, walking, cycling and wheeling are all common methods.
Here in Jersey, a record number of people have signed up this year, with 450 taking on the mission.
Disability campaigners say it is great for diversity and inclusion.
