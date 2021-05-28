Jersey man sentenced after attacking victim with baseball bat

A 39-year-old man from Jersey has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison after he assaulted someone with a baseball bat.

Scott Andrew McLean Sumner attacked his victim in June last year over a dispute about items that had been bought via a local selling page.

Jersey Police say witnesses were left shocked and frightened as Sumner caused his victim significant head injuries that involved surgery, considerable hospital treatment and dental work.

Sumner fled the scene but was found a short time later and arrested. The baseball bat was found hidden in his address and he was charged with grave and criminal assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

At a court appearance in December 2020 he pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody following a further court appearance in March 2021.

The victim continues to receive on-going support.

The police say Sumner has to this day, shown no remorse.