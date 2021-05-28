Jersey Reds hope to end season on a high against Cornish Pirates
Jersey Reds are hoping to finish the season with a flourish when they take on Cornish Pirates in the RFU Championship on Saturday (May 29th).
The islanders have won three of their last four league games including a 50-19 triumph at Hartpury last weekend.
Director of Rugby Harvey Biljon is expecting a thrilling game in front of a home crowd.
Reds have made one change ahead of Saturday's game with Dan Richardson coming in for Ollie Dawe in the starting XV.
Meanwhile fly-half Brendan Cope has his eye on finishing the season as The Championship's top point scorer. He currently leads the way on 77 going into the final round of matches.
He is one of three players who are set to be ever-presents in the league this term alongside skipper Lewis Wynne and winger Brendan Owen.
Saturday's game gets underway at 3pm.