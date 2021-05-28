Jersey Reds are hoping to finish the season with a flourish when they take on Cornish Pirates in the RFU Championship on Saturday (May 29th).

The islanders have won three of their last four league games including a 50-19 triumph at Hartpury last weekend.

Director of Rugby Harvey Biljon is expecting a thrilling game in front of a home crowd.

For anyone that's going to be up here on Saturday it's going to be a hell of a game. Pirates are a physical team, they're going to attack the breakdown, they'll be aggressive in defense so it's going to be a serious game of rugby. Harvey Biljon, Jersey Reds Director of Rugby

Reds have made one change ahead of Saturday's game with Dan Richardson coming in for Ollie Dawe in the starting XV.

Meanwhile fly-half Brendan Cope has his eye on finishing the season as The Championship's top point scorer. He currently leads the way on 77 going into the final round of matches.

He is one of three players who are set to be ever-presents in the league this term alongside skipper Lewis Wynne and winger Brendan Owen.

Saturday's game gets underway at 3pm.