Liberate's LGBTQ+ Writing Competition Awards

The winners of the Channel Island's first ever LGBTQ+ writing competition were announced last night. Entries came in from across the Bailiwicks and had to have an LGBTQ+ theme. The winners all appeared remotely during the ceremony at Guernsey's Guilles-Alles Library.

Liberate's Ellie Jones presented the awards ceremony. Credit: ITV Channel TV

We do lots of different writing competitions whether that's Sci-fi or poetry and LGBT people have a very different experience in life and it's great to share that and bring a community together in that shared experience. Ellie Jones, Liberate

The judging panel was comprised of founding member of Liberate Pippa McCathie, Director of Imperium Rhona Humphreys, American author William Dameron and Reverend Matthew Barrett.

The Chair of the judging panel described the standard of writing as "very high".

For 13 years I taught a creative writing course and I would have been delighted to have any of my students produce this kind of work. Well done to everyone involved, and thank you for such a positive and enjoyable experience. Pippa McCathie, Chair of the judging panel

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Speaking to ITV News in February, William Dameron, an American based publicist and blogger, said he hoped the competition would encourage others to be true to themselves.His book The Lie: A Memoir of Two Marriages, Catfishing and Coming Out told the story of how he was finally able to embrace his sexuality and come out as gay, having led a heteronormative life for many years.

He says although he has not yet been to Guernsey, his "heart is there".

After reading the fantastic and poignant entries for the first annual LGBTQ writing competition, my resolve to travel to that jewel of an island is even stronger, and when I do? There will be lots of hugs. William Dameron, Judge of Liberate writing competition

Winners and judges joined the ceremony on Zoom. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Reverend Matthew Barrett, rector of the Town Church, says "there were a good number of entries" which were a "pleasure to discuss" with fellow judges.

As well as some wonderfully creative writing, many of the entries also highlighted some of the upsetting struggles and challenges faced by members of the LGBTQ community, which was saddening and is something which we all need to be more aware of, so that we may live in a truly inclusive society. Reverend Matthew Barrett, rector of Guernsey's Town Church

Guernsey's Town Church is now a member of the All Inclusive Church Movement.