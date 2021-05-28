Liberate's LGBTQ+ Writing Competition Awards
The winners of the Channel Island's first ever LGBTQ+ writing competition were announced last night. Entries came in from across the Bailiwicks and had to have an LGBTQ+ theme. The winners all appeared remotely during the ceremony at Guernsey's Guilles-Alles Library.
The judging panel was comprised of founding member of Liberate Pippa McCathie, Director of Imperium Rhona Humphreys, American author William Dameron and Reverend Matthew Barrett.
The Chair of the judging panel described the standard of writing as "very high".
Speaking to ITV News in February, William Dameron, an American based publicist and blogger, said he hoped the competition would encourage others to be true to themselves.His book The Lie: A Memoir of Two Marriages, Catfishing and Coming Out told the story of how he was finally able to embrace his sexuality and come out as gay, having led a heteronormative life for many years.
He says although he has not yet been to Guernsey, his "heart is there".
Reverend Matthew Barrett, rector of the Town Church, says "there were a good number of entries" which were a "pleasure to discuss" with fellow judges.
Guernsey's Town Church is now a member of the All Inclusive Church Movement.