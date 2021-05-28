The Little Ferry resumes services between Guernsey and Alderney

The Little Ferry Company resumes services, offering boat trips between Alderney and Guernsey.

Twice daily sailings start today (28 May) and will run through until Sunday 3 October, with additional sailings from the end of July throughout August.

During last year's staycation season, 4,350 passengers boarded the service with just under half of them going to Alderney from Guernsey.

The company says it will not be accepting passengers who have arrived from outside the Bailiwick and are travelling to Alderney to self-isolate.

It is mandatory to wear face masks whilst on the boat and contact tracing details must be provided.

If sailings are cancelled due to new travel restrictions, pre booked and paid tickets will be refunded.