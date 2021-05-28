Which countries are 'green' under Jersey's new travel rules?
Jersey's new travel rules come into effect today (28 May).
The majority of England will turn 'green', meaning arrivals will be tested on days zero and eight, and must isolate until their first result comes back negative - unless they have had both vaccines at least 14 days before.
It is important to note that an area must have been green for two weeks in order for those coming from there to classify as green arrivals. To check this, use the Government of Jersey's 21 day country classification calculator.
But where else in the world will also fall under this category? Here's the full list...
Australia
Brunei
Faroe Islands
Falkland Island
Formentera
Fuerteventura
Gibraltar
Iceland
Ibiza
Israel
La Palma
Majorca
Mayotte
Menorca
New Zealand
Portugal
Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
Saint Pierre et Miquelon
Shetland Islands
Singapore
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
Passengers should also check the local restrictions or isolation requirements in the country they are travelling to.
Find out the status of the rest of the world using our interactive map.