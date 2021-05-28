Which countries are 'green' under Jersey's new travel rules?

Jersey's new travel rules come into effect today (28 May).

The majority of England will turn 'green', meaning arrivals will be tested on days zero and eight, and must isolate until their first result comes back negative - unless they have had both vaccines at least 14 days before.

It is important to note that an area must have been green for two weeks in order for those coming from there to classify as green arrivals. To check this, use the Government of Jersey's 21 day country classification calculator.

But where else in the world will also fall under this category? Here's the full list...

Australia

Brunei

Faroe Islands

Falkland Island

Formentera

Fuerteventura

Gibraltar

Iceland

Ibiza

Israel

La Palma

Majorca

Mayotte

Menorca

New Zealand

Portugal

Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Saint Pierre et Miquelon

Shetland Islands

Singapore

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

Passengers should also check the local restrictions or isolation requirements in the country they are travelling to.

Find out the status of the rest of the world using our interactive map.