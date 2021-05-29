Islanders work together in Guernsey to try and eradicate sour fig
More than 40 volunteers spent Saturday (29 May) ripping sour fig out of the ground at Portinfer in Guernsey.
The fast-growing invasive species has been restricting the growth of native plants by blanketing the island's coastline.
The Big Fig Pull was organised as part of Invasive Species Week which runs from 24-30 May.
Sour fig was brought over to the Channel Islands from South Africa during the Victorian era and it is feared that milder winters have been making it harder to eradicate.