Islanders work together in Guernsey to try and eradicate sour fig

Sour fig at L'Etree Credit: ITV Channel TV

More than 40 volunteers spent Saturday (29 May) ripping sour fig out of the ground at Portinfer in Guernsey.

The fast-growing invasive species has been restricting the growth of native plants by blanketing the island's coastline.

The Big Fig Pull was organised as part of Invasive Species Week which runs from 24-30 May.

Volunteers digging up sour fig at Portinfer Credit: ITV Channel TV

Sour fig was brought over to the Channel Islands from South Africa during the Victorian era and it is feared that milder winters have been making it harder to eradicate.