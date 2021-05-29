Islanders work together in Guernsey to try and eradicate sour fig

More than 40 volunteers spent Saturday (29 May) ripping sour fig out of the ground at Portinfer in Guernsey.

The fast-growing invasive species has been restricting the growth of native plants by blanketing the island's coastline.

This is record breaking for us we've never had so many volunteers at a work party. So it's really great that the community are getting involved and pulling it out because wherever it's pulled out it's fantastic because the native plants grow back from the seeds stock that's already in the soil. Angela Salmon, Guernsey Conservation Volunteers

The Big Fig Pull was organised as part of Invasive Species Week which runs from 24-30 May.

Volunteers digging up sour fig at Portinfer Credit: ITV Channel TV

Sour fig was brought over to the Channel Islands from South Africa during the Victorian era and it is feared that milder winters have been making it harder to eradicate.