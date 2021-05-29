Jersey Reds end season with victory over Cornish Pirates

Jersey Reds put on an impressive display to finish the season with a victory in front of their supporters.

Harvey Biljon's side edged out Cornish Pirates 32-31 after a closely fought contest.

The victory means they leapfrog Amptill to finish the Championship season in sixth place after they lost at Bedford.

Reds started the contest well with Tom Williams scoring the opening try in his final game in a Reds shirt.

Pirates closed the gap with a try courtesy of Patrick Schickerling on his debut for the visitors.

Both sides scored one more try each before the half time whistle blew with Reds 17-10 in front.

Scott Van Breda went over at the start of the second period but again there was a response from The Pirates thanks to Dan Frost.

Reds added yet another try inside the final ten minutes to stretch their lead to 32-17.

As the game ticked beyond 80 minutes, Reds were cruising but two quickfire converted tries reduced the arears to just one. The hosts survived a nervous final few minutes though to secure the points.