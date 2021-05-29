People in Guernsey reminded to clear streams and douits on their land

Notifications are issued to landowners where streams and tributaries discharge into 13 bays. Credit: Holger Hollemann/DPA/PA Images

People in Guernsey are being reminded to clear streams and douits if they have them on their land. Guernsey Water says people are required to keep them free of weeds, silt or other obstructions by law.

The utilities company says this must be done by 15 June to minimise the risk of flooding and allow for a free flow of water into the island's catchments. It is working along with parish douzaines on inspections.

Notifications are issued to landowners where streams and tributaries discharge into 13 bays. They include:

  • Vale Pond

  • Grand Havre Bay

  • Rocquaine

  • Belle Greve

  • La Grande Mare,

  • The public sewer at La Charroterie

  • La Lague in St Peters

  • Perelle

For more advice on clearing streams and douits people are being asked to contact their Parish, the Streams Inspector at Guernsey Water or go onto the company's website.