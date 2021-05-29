People in Guernsey reminded to clear streams and douits on their land

People in Guernsey are being reminded to clear streams and douits if they have them on their land. Guernsey Water says people are required to keep them free of weeds, silt or other obstructions by law.

The utilities company says this must be done by 15 June to minimise the risk of flooding and allow for a free flow of water into the island's catchments. It is working along with parish douzaines on inspections.

With approximately 165km of watercourses and douits around the Island, the work of the douzaines is very important, and something that we appreciate greatly. Although their inspections often go unseen, they continue to benefit the island community as a whole and we thank them for their continued cooperation. Jon Holt, Guernsey Water's Operations Manager

Notifications are issued to landowners where streams and tributaries discharge into 13 bays. They include:

Vale Pond

Grand Havre Bay

Rocquaine

Belle Greve

La Grande Mare,

The public sewer at La Charroterie

La Lague in St Peters

Perelle

For more advice on clearing streams and douits people are being asked to contact their Parish, the Streams Inspector at Guernsey Water or go onto the company's website.