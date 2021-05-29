People in Guernsey reminded to clear streams and douits on their land
People in Guernsey are being reminded to clear streams and douits if they have them on their land. Guernsey Water says people are required to keep them free of weeds, silt or other obstructions by law.
The utilities company says this must be done by 15 June to minimise the risk of flooding and allow for a free flow of water into the island's catchments. It is working along with parish douzaines on inspections.
Notifications are issued to landowners where streams and tributaries discharge into 13 bays. They include:
Vale Pond
Grand Havre Bay
Rocquaine
Belle Greve
La Grande Mare,
The public sewer at La Charroterie
La Lague in St Peters
Perelle
For more advice on clearing streams and douits people are being asked to contact their Parish, the Streams Inspector at Guernsey Water or go onto the company's website.