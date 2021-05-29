Thousands attend new Guernsey festival

4,000 people attended the first big festival to hit Guernsey since the island's most recent COVID-19 lockdown came to an end.

The aim of Saturday's Guernsey Together Festival was to give a platform to local bands and DJs who have not been able to perform as many live gigs during the pandemic.

The main stage was hosted by radio DJ Carl Ward Credit: ITV Channel TV

Entertainment on the main stage included an array of Guernsey-based tribute acts who enjoyed encouraging festival-goers to sing along to iconic tracks from the 80s and 90s.

The festival was the brainchild of nightclub owner Alex Lock who was inspired after witnessing firsthand the devastating impact of the lockdown on the island's music scene.

There has been a lot of hard work and the team has been great. We decided that if we couldn't go to a festival, we should just put our own on. We wanted to give opportunities to up-and-coming bands and DJs and showcase everything Guernsey. Alex Lock, Organiser, Guernsey Together Festival

Attendees were encouraged to do their bit to help the environment by purchasing reusable cups for alcoholic drinks Credit: ITV Channel TV

Showcasing the very best of Guernsey, the sold out event at the Rabbit Warren on Victoria Avenue also included a traders village where local stall holders were able to pitch their products to new customers.

All ages were represented with the inclusion of a family zone, where visitors could enjoy bouncy castles, arts and crafts and locally-produced food and alcohol.

Throwback tracks from the 1980s got the audience dancing along Credit: ITV Channel TV

Seeking to reassure islanders in the wake of new coronavirus cases in neighbouring Jersey, a record of everyone who attended the festival was kept by organisers - with all 4,000 tickets having been sold in advance.

Volunteers will spend the next few days dismantling and cleaning up the site.