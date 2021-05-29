Yoga session in Jersey hopes to raise funds for India during pandemic crisis

A charity yoga session has been held in Jersey to try and raise much needed funds for people in India as the country struggles to control the spread of coronavirus.

The event was organised by Nirupa Ramanathan and was held at the Lido in St Helier earlier today (29 May 2021).

The money collected is being sent to the International Association for Human Values (IAHV) which is trying to buy more ventilators for the country.

Credit: Nirupta Ramanathan

India is currently experiencing its second wave of Covid-19, with hundreds of thousands of people dying from the disease. It is now spreading more rapidly among younger age groups, with the healthcare system collapsing.

One of the main problems it faces is a lack of coronavirus testing in rural parts of the country.

India has the third highest number of deaths officially recorded, behind the United States and Brazil, but experts believe the true toll is significantly greater.

IAHV hopes fundraising efforts across the globe will mean it can help meet the demand for oxygen concentrators needed across the country.

More details on how to donate to organisation can be found on its JustGiving page.