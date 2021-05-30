Victoria College's Deputy Headteacher will fill in as the school's interim head while Jersey's government looks for a replacement.

Dr Gareth Hughes will take on the role this September after the retirement of the current Principal, Mr Alun Watkins. He will be in the position for the 2021-2022 academic year until a permanent headteacher is appointed in September next year.

I am honoured and delighted to be chosen to lead this wonderful school. I look forward to building strong and positive relationships with the Victoria College and wider Island communities, in pursuit of providing outstanding educational opportunities for our young people. Dr Gareth Hughes, Interim Headteacher at Victoria College

Dr Hughes' appointment was made by senior leaders of the Department for Children, Young People, Education and Skills (CYPES) as well as Victoria College's Governing Body. There was also input from pupils on a student forum.

In putting children first, Ministers are committed to ensuring that our schools and colleges have the best leadership that ensures teaching, learning and care are of the highest quality. We are keen to grow our talented on-island leaders, so I welcome Dr Gareth Hughes on his promotion to lead Victoria College for the next school year and will ensure that my team in Education give him all support. Deputy Scott Wickenden, Jersey's Assistant Minister for Children and Education

CYPES says it will now work closely with Dr Hughes in looking for a new Acting-Deputy Headteacher at the school.