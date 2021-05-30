Victoria College's Deputy headteacher becomes interim principal
Victoria College's Deputy Headteacher will fill in as the school's interim head while Jersey's government looks for a replacement.
Dr Gareth Hughes will take on the role this September after the retirement of the current Principal, Mr Alun Watkins. He will be in the position for the 2021-2022 academic year until a permanent headteacher is appointed in September next year.
Dr Hughes' appointment was made by senior leaders of the Department for Children, Young People, Education and Skills (CYPES) as well as Victoria College's Governing Body. There was also input from pupils on a student forum.
CYPES says it will now work closely with Dr Hughes in looking for a new Acting-Deputy Headteacher at the school.