Heather Watson knocked out in first round of French Open

Guernsey tennis player Heather Watson is out of the French Open.

She lost in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 to Zarina Diyas in the opening round at Roland Garros.

There will be a sense of missed opportunity for the islander as she led in both sets before ultimately losing to 93rd ranked Diyas.

Watson had started well and was a break up at 4-2 in the opening set. However Diyas turned up the heat and reeled off four straight games to claim the first set 6-4.

After losing five games in a row the Guernsey athlete battled well to avoid going a break down in the second. In fact, once again she led 4-2 before being pegged back.

She fought ferociously throughout, saving break point on 11 occasions. However with the scores locked at 5-5 Diyas held serve, before breaking in the crucial 14th game to clinch the second set 7-5 and win the match.