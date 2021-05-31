Islanders asked for their ideas to help conserve Jersey's environment

Islanders are being asked to submit their ideas for any environmental projects that could qualify for a grant to help conserve and enhance rural areas in Jersey.

​The Countryside Enhancement Scheme (CES) has been running since 2006, and supports projects that benefit the natural environment, locally or on an international level.

The head of Biosecurity in Jersey says it is a great opportunity for applicants to make a difference to the island's unique landscape.

We welcome applications from farmers, growers, land managers and owners, businesses, charities, schools, government departments and the general public. This year applications can be made online before 28 June. Scott Meadows, Head of Biosecurity

The CES has backed many previous projects that have benefited Jersey's environment and wildlife, including those led by The Pollinator Project and The National Trust for Jersey.

People have until Monday 28 June 2021 to submit their applications forms, which can be found on Jersey government's website.