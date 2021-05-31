Jersey parents asked to remain vigilant for Covid symptoms over half term

Parents in Jersey are being asked to remain vigilant for symptoms of Covid-19 during the half term break.

The island's Deputy Medical Officer for Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, has written to parents and students reminding them of the main symptoms of the virus and the rules they must be aware of if they are travelling off the island.

It comes just days after the first cases of the so-called Indian variant of the virus were confirmed in the island.

It is important that all of us - including those who make up the school, college and nursery communities - are vigilant for the symptoms of Covid-19 and understand what action you should take if someone develops them, either at school or at home. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer for Health

Parents are reminded that parents should not return to the classroom if they or anyone in their household are required to self-isolate or are awaiting the results of an arrival test.

From Monday 7 June, under 18s will be classified as green if they have a green or amber travel history, meaning they must isolate until their day 0 test returns a negative result and again on day 8. Under 11s are not required to take a PCR test.

Parents are advised to look at the government's public health guidance before travelling off-island and avoid travelling to regions categorised as red.

If a child develops any of the three main symptoms (continuous cough, fever, change or loss of smell or taste), they should self isolate and contact the coronavirus helpline.

Staff and students in year 11 and above are also being encouraged to book PCR tests during the half term break ahead of their return to school, including for those who have received one or both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination.