All Battle of Flowers events cancelled in Jersey
All Battle of Flowers events have been cancelled in Jersey for the second year in a row.
It was announced earlier this month that the main parade would not take place, but the moonlight one would.
However, organisers have now had to call that off too because of the ongoing uncertainty around coronavirus and the subsequent restrictions.
Those with tickets for 2021 will be contacted directly, or they should telephone Battle HQ on (01534) 639000 to arrange for a refund.