All Battle of Flowers events cancelled in Jersey

All Battle of Flowers events have been cancelled in Jersey for the second year in a row.

It was announced earlier this month that the main parade would not take place, but the moonlight one would.

However, organisers have now had to call that off too because of the ongoing uncertainty around coronavirus and the subsequent restrictions.

An event of this size and nature involves an enormous amount of prior planning and financial commitment, which we have not been able to commit to up to this point. Despite the encouraging news that the island is slowly emerging from the Covid-19 restrictions, there still remain a number of uncertainties that has led us to take this difficult decision. Jacqui Donald, Battle of Flowers organiser

Those with tickets for 2021 will be contacted directly, or they should telephone Battle HQ on (01534) 639000 to arrange for a refund.