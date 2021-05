A man has been arrested after a woman was allegedly assaulted in Guernsey last night (30 May).

The incident is believed to have happened outside of The Rockmount at Cobo between 9pm and 9:25pm.

The woman received an injury to her leg.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information, to contact them on (01481) 222222 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.