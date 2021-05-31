My Family and Other Animals returns to Jersey's Arts Centre

The cast of My Family and Other Animals' are return to Jersey's Arts Centre for half-term.
They had only performed 18 of their 24 shows in December when their schedule had to be cut short because of Covid restrictions.
Undeterred, the team have revived the performance for the spring/summer season.
Arts Centre Director, Daniel Austin, says it was easy to refresh.
Kate Meadows plays Gerald Durrell in the show and agrees that re-learning the lines was 'surprisingly easy'.
Back in December, the cast were performing to a crowd of just 20. For the 14 scheduled performances next week they will have an audience double that size, with the limit on gatherings having increased to 40.
Nicole Twinam, who plays Louisa Durrell, Gerald's mother in the show, says it is lovely to be able to perform a story that carries so much local significance.