My Family and Other Animals returns to Jersey's Arts Centre

The cast of My Family and Other Animals' are return to Jersey's Arts Centre for half-term. They had only performed 18 of their 24 shows in December when their schedule had to be cut short because of Covid restrictions. Undeterred, the team have revived the performance for the spring/summer season.

Arts Centre Director, Daniel Austin, says it was easy to refresh.

Obviously really hugely disappointing when we had to stop three quarters of the way through our run and there's been a five month gap but we started re-rehearsing again on teh 10th of May, it hasn't needed many rehearsals actually it's you know the story and the characters and all the lines and the shapes are all in people's bloodstreams and DNA so it all came back very quickly! Daniel Austin, Director, Jersey Arts Centre

Kate Meadows plays Gerald Durrell in the show and agrees that re-learning the lines was 'surprisingly easy'.

You get that thing ah am I going to be able to remember them and then you just read over the script and you go ah actually it's fine and it's just going over them a couple of times and then, yeah! Kate Meadows, plays Gerald Durrell

Back in December, the cast were performing to a crowd of just 20. For the 14 scheduled performances next week they will have an audience double that size, with the limit on gatherings having increased to 40. Nicole Twinam, who plays Louisa Durrell, Gerald's mother in the show, says it is lovely to be able to perform a story that carries so much local significance.