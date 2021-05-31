No dogs or horses on Alderney beaches as summer restrictions begin
Dogs and horses are no longer allowed on some of Alderney's beaches.
From today (1 June) until 15 September, they are prohibited from:
Arch Beach;
Braye Beach;
Corblets Beach;
Longis Beach (from Raz Causeway to Nunnery Slipway); and
Saye Beach.
Like the other islands, seasonal restrictions are put in place throughout the summer months.
However, in Alderney this is a 'blanket ban' rather than between certain hours, as is the case in Jersey and Guernsey.
In 2019, a group of dog owners called for this to be lifted, but no changes were made.