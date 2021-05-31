Dogs and horses are no longer allowed on some of Alderney's beaches.

From today (1 June) until 15 September, they are prohibited from:

Arch Beach;

Braye Beach;

Corblets Beach;

Longis Beach (from Raz Causeway to Nunnery Slipway); and

Saye Beach.

Like the other islands, seasonal restrictions are put in place throughout the summer months.

However, in Alderney this is a 'blanket ban' rather than between certain hours, as is the case in Jersey and Guernsey.

In 2019, a group of dog owners called for this to be lifted, but no changes were made.