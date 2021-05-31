St Helier's Midvale Road to become one-way

A street in the north of St Helier is to be made one-way.

Pedestrians will be given priority on Midvale Road in the north of town, following a ministerial decision by the infrastructure minister.

Under the plans, the road will be narrowed to accommodate the one-way system and pavements will be widened.

The plans involve narrowing the road and widening the pavements. Credit: Government of Jersey

Three speed bumps will also be put in place on the route to maintain low traffic speeds.

I am pleased that we will be prioritising Midvale Road for pedestrian use. The improvements will provide a safer and more enjoyable environment for active travel which supports Sustainable Transport goals. Deputy Kevin Lewis, Jersey's Infrastructure Minister

Cyclists will be able to travel down the road in a southbound direction, but cars will not be able to overtake them.

Those travelling northbound will instead be re-routed via Dorset Street and onto Clearview Street, following consultation with St Helier's Roads Committee.

The one-way system means cyclists heading northbound would be re-routed. Credit: Government of Jersey

The decisions comes after consultation on the plans at the end of 2020 where 200 islanders gave their views, with 60% of them in favour of the proposals.

Work will begin in early 2022.