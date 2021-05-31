St Helier's Midvale Road to become one-way
A street in the north of St Helier is to be made one-way.
Pedestrians will be given priority on Midvale Road in the north of town, following a ministerial decision by the infrastructure minister.
Under the plans, the road will be narrowed to accommodate the one-way system and pavements will be widened.
Three speed bumps will also be put in place on the route to maintain low traffic speeds.
Cyclists will be able to travel down the road in a southbound direction, but cars will not be able to overtake them.
Those travelling northbound will instead be re-routed via Dorset Street and onto Clearview Street, following consultation with St Helier's Roads Committee.
The decisions comes after consultation on the plans at the end of 2020 where 200 islanders gave their views, with 60% of them in favour of the proposals.
Work will begin in early 2022.