Over 10,000 people travelled to Jersey over the Bank Holiday weekend as many took advantage of the updated travel rules.

England, Wales, the Bailiwick of Guernsey and the Isle of Man were all classified as green in the latest announcement of border restrictions on 28 May, apart from 16 areas where an 'emergency brake' has been applied due to high risk.

Passengers from green regions only need to isolate until they receive a negative coronavirus result from a test taken on arrival. The average wait time is just over seven hours.

So-called vaccine passports have also been introduced, allowing people from green and amber regions within the Common Travel Area who were fully vaccinated at least a fortnight before travel to enter the island without the need to isolate.

8,324 people travelled through the airport over the Bank Holiday weekend, according to Ports of Jersey. Saturday 29 May was the busiest day with 2,866 visitors coming in and out of the terminal.

It was also a busy time for arrivals by sea as Condor Ferries confirmed that 1,816 passengers came through the harbour in the same four-day period.

Jersey's Bank Holiday passenger numbers (Friday 28 May to Monday 31 May):

10,140 People travelled to Jersey over the Bank Holiday weekend.

1,816 People came through the harbour.