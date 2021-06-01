Jersey's Home Affairs Minister Constable Len Norman has died.

He was born in the island in 1947 and was the longest standing member of the States Assembly, first elected in 1983 and spending almost four decades in his role as Constable of St Clement.

During his tenure in the States, Constable Norman also served in many other roles including as President of the Education Committee, President of the Housing Committee, President of the Social Security Committee, Chairman of the Privileges and Procedures Committee, and President of the Harbours and Airport Committee.

In paying tribute, the Chief Minister described him as a 'true Jersey statesman' who was dedicated to his community.

I have known Len professionally for many years - from the days he worked alongside my late father in the Harbours and Airport Committee - and I was delighted when he agreed to join the Council of Ministers in 2018 as Home Affairs Minister. Unsurprisingly, he quickly proved himself exceptionally able, astute, hard-working, and willing to tackle the most difficult challenges within his Department. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Senator Le Fondré added that the Constable would be remembered for his 'dry sense of humour' his kindness and sharp intellect.

Senator Lyndon Farnham said Constable Norman had been a 'true friend a loyal colleague'.

Jersey's Chief of Police says he was grateful for the support he has received in the role from the Constable.

Away from the States Assembly, Constable Norman also served as President of theJersey Friends of Antony Nolan (Bone Marrow Trust).

His colleagues in the Parish of St Clement, which he affectionately referred to as 'God's Own' say they will fondly remember his contributions to debate in the States Assembly and the everyday lives of those who lived in his Parish.