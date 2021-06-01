Drivers in Guernsey facing four weeks of disruption on Les Banques

Four weeks of roadworks have started at Les Banques in St Sampson, resulting in long delays for motorists travelling into St Peter Port during the morning rush hour.

Temporary traffic lights are in operation close to The Red Lion pub, affecting access to and from Grand Bouet.

I imagine my trade in the daytime will drop off. The biggest problem so far is people ignoring the road closed sign and this could cause a few issues. It is essential roadworks and has to be done. Steve, The Red Lion pub

Contractors have also been granted permission to install a new central refuge on the main road between Elizabeth Avenue and Victoria Avenue.

Guernsey's government says the crossing will make the busy area safer and easier for wheelchair users and islanders with visual impairments.