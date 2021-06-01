'Emergency Brake' applied to 19 new UK regions by Jersey's government

Jersey's government has applied the so-called 'emergency brake' to a further 19 UK regions as the number of infections there continues to rise.

It means from Thursday 3 June, arriving passengers from a total 35 UK regions will be classed as 'red' - meaning they must isolate for at least ten days, regardless of whether or not they have been fully vaccinated

The following regions will move to 'red' status:

England

Manchester

Bury

Preston

Ribble Valley

Salford

Pendle

South Ribble

Rochdale

Wigan

Fylde

Stockport

Chorley

Reigate and Banstead

Watford

Scotland

Dundee City

City of Edinburgh

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

North Lanarkshire

The measures will apply for a minimum of 14 days.

At the end of May, Jersey's government confirmed that a 'small number' of the so-called 'indian variant' of Covid-19 have been detected in the island, after samples were sent to the UK.