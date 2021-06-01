'Emergency Brake' applied to 19 new UK regions by Jersey's government
Jersey's government has applied the so-called 'emergency brake' to a further 19 UK regions as the number of infections there continues to rise.
It means from Thursday 3 June, arriving passengers from a total 35 UK regions will be classed as 'red' - meaning they must isolate for at least ten days, regardless of whether or not they have been fully vaccinated
The following regions will move to 'red' status:
England
Manchester
Bury
Preston
Ribble Valley
Salford
Pendle
South Ribble
Rochdale
Wigan
Fylde
Stockport
Chorley
Reigate and Banstead
Watford
Scotland
Dundee City
City of Edinburgh
South Ayrshire
South Lanarkshire
North Lanarkshire
The measures will apply for a minimum of 14 days.
At the end of May, Jersey's government confirmed that a 'small number' of the so-called 'indian variant' of Covid-19 have been detected in the island, after samples were sent to the UK.