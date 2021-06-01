'Emergency Brake' applied to 19 new UK regions by Jersey's government

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey's government has applied the so-called 'emergency brake' to a further 19 UK regions as the number of infections there continues to rise.

It means from Thursday 3 June, arriving passengers from a total 35 UK regions will be classed as 'red' - meaning they must isolate for at least ten days, regardless of whether or not they have been fully vaccinated

The following regions will move to 'red' status:

England

  • Manchester

  • Bury

  • Preston

  • Ribble Valley

  • Salford

  • Pendle

  • South Ribble

  • Rochdale

  • Wigan

  • Fylde

  • Stockport

  • Chorley

  • Reigate and Banstead

  • Watford

Scotland

  • Dundee City

  • City of Edinburgh

  • South Ayrshire

  • South Lanarkshire

  • North Lanarkshire

The measures will apply for a minimum of 14 days.

At the end of May, Jersey's government confirmed that a 'small number' of the so-called 'indian variant' of Covid-19 have been detected in the island, after samples were sent to the UK.