Channel Islanders can now only visit France for essential reasons after travel rules were tightened by the French government.

From 31 May travel into France from the UK and Channel Islands is only allowed for EU nationals, French residents and essential trips.

Eligible arrivals must complete and carry extra documents, undergo coronavirus testing and isolate.

These new restrictions cover UK and Channel Islands visitors, including travel by all air, car, ferry and sea routes.

It comes in response to rising cases of the Indian coronavirus variant in the UK.

Entry requirements are the same for Jersey residents travelling to France as they are for those travelling from the UK. Senator Ian Gorst, Jersey's External Relations Minister

All arrivals from the UK and Channel Islands must complete the following criteria for travel to France:

International travel certificate or European certificate for international road hauliers.

Sworn declaration confirming no coronavirus symptoms and no recent contact with any coronavirus cases.

Agree to a PCR test on arrival if aged 11 or over followed by seven days isolation and another test at the end of quarantine.

A negative PCR or antigen test carried out within 48 hours before departure for those aged 11 or over.

If you are in the UK, you can only enter France if you have pressing grounds for travel or if you are an EU national or a permanent resident in France. You must comply with health check measures to enter France (PCR or antigen test less than 48hrs before departure and sworn declaration). You will have to self-isolate for 7 days. France Diplomacy, official website for the French government

More information on travel rules can be found on the French government's website and the UK government's foreign travel advice page.