French government tightens travel restrictions for Channel Islanders over coronavirus fears
Channel Islanders can now only visit France for essential reasons after travel rules were tightened by the French government.
From 31 May travel into France from the UK and Channel Islands is only allowed for EU nationals, French residents and essential trips.
Eligible arrivals must complete and carry extra documents, undergo coronavirus testing and isolate.
These new restrictions cover UK and Channel Islands visitors, including travel by all air, car, ferry and sea routes.
It comes in response to rising cases of the Indian coronavirus variant in the UK.
All arrivals from the UK and Channel Islands must complete the following criteria for travel to France:
International travel certificate or European certificate for international road hauliers.
Sworn declaration confirming no coronavirus symptoms and no recent contact with any coronavirus cases.
Agree to a PCR test on arrival if aged 11 or over followed by seven days isolation and another test at the end of quarantine.
A negative PCR or antigen test carried out within 48 hours before departure for those aged 11 or over.
More information on travel rules can be found on the French government's website and the UK government's foreign travel advice page.