Greenhouses destroyed by fire in Guernsey

Three garden greenhouses have been destroyed by a fire in Guernsey.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Plichons Lane at around 5.50pm on Tuesday (1 June).

Despite being next to a house, nobody was injured.

Smoke seen by islanders in St Sampson. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Drivers in St Sampson were advised to find alternative routes as firefighters fought to extinguish the flames, with islanders taking to social media to share photographs of smoke bellowing.

The greenhouses are reported to have had a number of gas cylinders inside.