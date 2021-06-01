Guernsey charity warns about the dangers of leaving dogs in hot cars

Dog owners are being warned not to leave their pets in hot cars as temperatures rise in the Channel Islands.

When it's 22°C/72°F outside, the temperature inside a car can soar to 47°C/117°F within 60 minutes.

Each year there are reports of dogs being left on their own in cars and struggling to breathe, causing them to suffer from severe heatstroke and even death.

If your dog is left in the car, even if parked in the shade as the sun moves could put them at a real risk of heat exhaustion which can lead to death. Steve Byrne, GSPCA Manager

The GSPCA says that opening a window or sunshield is not enough to keep cars cool and is urging anybody with concerns about a dog to call them on 01481 257261.