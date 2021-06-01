Guernsey's St John Emergency Ambulance marks 85th birthday

Guernsey's St John Emergency Ambulance Service is celebrating its 85th birthday.

The organisation was founded on 2 June 1936, when a group of volunteers responded to an emergency call in a second-hand ambulance.

From those humble beginnings, the service now responds to between 5,000 and 6,000 emergency calls every year, saving lives and supporting those in need.

The St John charity also provides volunteers to work on the Flying Christine III marine ambulance and the Volunteer Ambulance Reserves.

85 years of providing the ambulance service for Guernsey is a significant milestone for St John. In 1936 our health and care services would have looked very different but the need for pre-hospital emergency medicine and health care by an ambulance service is just as important now as it was then. Deputy Al Brouard, President of Guernsey's Committee for Health and Social Care

During the Occupation, St John also provided medical care and transport for those who stayed in the island. It later expanded into areas such as, cliff rescue, inshore rescue boats and the marine ambulance.

It's uncommon for land and sea ambulance services to be delivered by a charity, but St John Emergency Ambulance Service does it extremely well and is an organisation in which Islanders can take great pride. From the occupation years through to the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and right up to today, the Service and its people are never off duty. Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder, the Lieutenant-Governor of Guernsey

From its base at the site of the old concrete works at the Rohais in St Peter Port, the service operates a fleet of five ambulances, three response cars and a 4x4 response vehicle, along with two non-emergency patient transfer ambulances.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the organisation has helped to decontaminate ambulances.