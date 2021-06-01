Jersey's STRIVE centre opens doors ahead of Lions visit

A specialist high-performance fitness centre has now opened its doors in Jersey.

The STRIVE Health Club in St Peter has been in the works for six years and will be hosting the British and Irish Lions when they visit the island for a pre-tour training camp this summer.

Its Managing Director says the project is a culmination of years of hard work, hailing the opening as a 'momentous' occasion for all those involved.

Great thanks goes to every single person who's pulled together to make it happen, if I tried to mention them all I would forget someone and that's unforgiveable given how hard they've all worked. We can't wait to welcome our members in for the first time and our team of performance coaches are at the ready to support everyone with achieving their goals. Ben Harvey, Managing Director at STRIVE

The Lions' head coach Warren Gatland cited the facilities on offer in Jersey as one of the key factors in his decision to host a training camp there.

As well as providing a hub for elite sport, STRIVE is open to members of the wider community..

15% of membership fees will go towards the running of the Strive Academy, which will help educate local children about the benefits of good diet and exercise, as well as helping develop young athletes develop for the competition stage.