The Flying Christine was sent to Herm twice over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Its first trip was on Sunday evening (30 May) at 6pm, when a patient required a transfer to Guernsey. The marine ambulance arrived in Herm less than 15 minutes later.

A similar call on Monday (31 May) saw it taken out again at around 4pm.

This was one of 19 calls for the Emergency Ambulance Service in 24 hours.