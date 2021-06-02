Beach goers in Guernsey urged to take care in the absence of lifeguards

Beach goers in Guernsey are urged to watch out for tides and winds this summer.

Unlike Jersey, there is no lifeguard service in Guernsey.

The States previously risk assessed the island's beaches and concluded that lifeguards were not necessary.

You do get the odd incident, be it first aid or water rescue. We're not employed as lifeguards but we're all lifeguard-trained and have a duty care so we will help out if needs be. Nick Hill, Guernsey Surf School

Meanwhile, the RNLI expects Jersey to experience one of its busiest summers this year, having resumed daily patrols at Grève de Lecq, St Brelade and Plémont.

Watch Kate Prout's report for ITV Channel TV