Cornish seal pup nicknamed 'Pork Pie' rescued by Guernsey charity

A poorly seal pup nicknamed 'Pork Pie' has been rescued by the GSPCA.

Welfare experts from the Guernsey animal charity were called out to the Fairy Ring on the evening of 1 June.

The underweight animal was discovered with open wounds, cuts and a bloody nose.

The grey seal pup was able to be identified thanks to a green tag that had been attached to its body by another charity.

Pork Pie is now in our intensive care room for seals and has quite a few wounds and is certainly thin for his age. He will receive around the clock care and hopefully won't be long until we can get him back where he belongs. Steve Byrne, GSPCA Manager

The seal was rescued at the Fairy Ring in Guernsey. Credit: GSPCA

Pork Pie was first rescued in October 2020 by the Cornish Seal Sanctuary in Bude where he got his name.

Since his release into the English Channel in January, the GSPCA says he looks like he has been "battered about".

He joins a number of other seals which remain in the care of the GSPCA.