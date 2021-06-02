Couple reveal what it was like to quarantine on broken boat in Guernsey

A couple who never planned to spend more than a day in Guernsey have found themselves having to quarantine on the island for two weeks after their boat broke down.

Sadie Whitelocks and Arthur Van Breukelen were waving goodbye to St Peter Port harbour after a short stop over when they discovered a technical problem affecting their boat's engine.

They had no choice but to turn back and are now having to follow the island's strict coronavirus rules for passengers wishing to disembark.

Having previously visited France, a category four country, the duo were told to self-isolate for a minimum of 13 days, an experience which they said made them feel like they were being 'held captive'.

Sadie and Arthur have spent the majority of self-isolation on board their broken boat - which has been moored on the floating coronavirus isolation pontoon in St Peter Port harbour since 22 May.

It was a bit of a squeeze, we weren't even allowed on the deck, and we had another crew member, so it got a bit claustrophobic - it's just been a weird situation. Sadie Whitelocks, Sailor

The couple, whose German skipper was also forced to self-isolate, told ITV News that conditions on board the boat were challenging, with all three of them forced to co-exist in a small space 24-hours a day while relying on limited food supplies.

Sadie and Arthur relied on limited supplies and the generosity of islanders to keep themselves fed on board the stranded vessel. Credit: Sadie Whitelocks

On 1 June, the couple's vessel was taken away to be repaired, meaning that the final few days of their quarantine will be spent in a hotel, which they had been resisting due to the costs involved.

Once their boat has been mended, Miss Whitelocks and Mr Van Breukelen intend to sail over to Spain - but say that they will not forget the generosity of islanders during their forced isolation.

We hadn't planned psychologically to be here. People are really nice and locals have been offering to help us. We weren't planning to be here, but now that we have to stay, we may as well see it. I doubt that the boat will be ready this week. Arthur Van Breukelen