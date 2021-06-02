Guernsey Together Festival will return in 2022

Organisers of the Guernsey Together Festival have announced plans to bring it back for a second year.

4,000 islanders attended the sold out event on Saturday 29 May. It was the first non-socially distanced music festival to be held in the British Isles this summer.

The aim of the festival at the Rabbit Warren on Victoria Avenue was to promote local bands and DJs, with the lineup consisting entirely of musicians based in Guernsey.

Next year's festival will take place on Saturday 28 May, with more details set to be revealed in the coming months.