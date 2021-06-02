Man suffers serious face injuries after altercation in Guernsey

A man has suffered serious face injuries after an altercation in Guernsey on Bank Holiday Monday.

It happened near a bus stop on the north end of The Bridge in St Sampson at around 4.40pm on 31 May.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested and released on bail while officers continue their enquiries.

Guernsey Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the altercation or have dashcam footage of what happened.

They are asking islanders to call the Criminal Investigation Department on 222 222 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.