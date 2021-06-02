More than 100 entries for Guernsey's Padel Tennis Championships
ITV Channel reporters Keilan Webster and Kate Prout take part in the mixed doubles tournament.
The growth of padel tennis was on show in Guernsey at the island championships with around 80 people making up the 132 competition entries.
After two days of fierce competition Helen Polli and Chantelle De La Mare were victorious in the women's open, whilst Jon Young and Rob West were crowned men's open champions.
Players will now be looking ahead to the inter-island competition against Jersey in July.