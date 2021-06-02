More than 100 entries for Guernsey's Padel Tennis Championships

ITV Channel reporters Keilan Webster and Kate Prout take part in the mixed doubles tournament.

The growth of padel tennis was on show in Guernsey at the island championships with around 80 people making up the 132 competition entries.

The main thing from the padel club is to give everyone some competition so we're playing at a competitive level in all the categories. Gary Naftel, Guernsey Padel Club

After two days of fierce competition Helen Polli and Chantelle De La Mare were victorious in the women's open, whilst Jon Young and Rob West were crowned men's open champions.

The standard of padel in the island has really come on in the last year or so. We're thoroughly enjoying what we're doing, it's a great sport and you never walk on court with any idea of what the outcome is going to be. Chantelle De La Mare, Women's Open Champion

Players will now be looking ahead to the inter-island competition against Jersey in July.