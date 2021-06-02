Sark's first public playground opens after three-year campaign

Sark's first ever public playground has been officially opened.
A ribbon-cutting event took place on Sunday 30 May.
The 30m x 40m site was installed next to Mon Plaisir Stores this year, following a huge fundraising effort by the island community.
The playground has been three years in the making and was the brainchild of Rosalie La Trobe-Bateman who decided that the island needed a new outdoor community space for parents and children to meet up.
£15,000 worth of play equipment was paid for thanks to the Sarah Groves Foundation, a local charity which aims to improve the lives of young people.
The Sark Playground Project says further fundraising will be needed to manage the playground's upkeep.