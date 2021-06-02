Sark's first public playground opens after three-year campaign

Sark's first ever public playground has been officially opened.

A ribbon-cutting event took place on Sunday 30 May.

The 30m x 40m site was installed next to Mon Plaisir Stores this year, following a huge fundraising effort by the island community.

This playground is not just about children having fun, although I do hope they have plenty of it here! A playground also functions as a safe and welcoming community space. A place where children and their parents, grandparents, guardians or child minders can go to have social interaction. All too often childcare can be lonely, especially on Sark, and having somewhere to go can really help. Rosalie La Trobe-Bateman, Trustee of the Sark Playground Project

The playground has been three years in the making and was the brainchild of Rosalie La Trobe-Bateman who decided that the island needed a new outdoor community space for parents and children to meet up.

The park is easy to spot with its bright green benches for families to enjoy. Credit: Sark Playground Project

£15,000 worth of play equipment was paid for thanks to the Sarah Groves Foundation, a local charity which aims to improve the lives of young people.

Children deserve to have a space that is theirs, where you are free to play and learn and have fun without being told to 'be quiet' or 'do not touch that'. We share this island together and we want children to know that they are appreciated, loved, and looked after. Rosalie La Trobe-Bateman, Trustee at the Sark Playground Project

£15,000 worth of playground equipment has been donated by the Sarah Groves Foundation. Credit: Sark Playground Project

The Sark Playground Project says further fundraising will be needed to manage the playground's upkeep.