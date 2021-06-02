Sark's first public playground opens after three-year campaign

Islanders started fundraising for Sark's playground in 2018. Credit: Rosalie La Trobe-Bateman

Sark's first ever public playground has been officially opened.

A ribbon-cutting event took place on Sunday 30 May.

The 30m x 40m site was installed next to Mon Plaisir Stores this year, following a huge fundraising effort by the island community.

The playground has been three years in the making and was the brainchild of Rosalie La Trobe-Bateman who decided that the island needed a new outdoor community space for parents and children to meet up.

The park is easy to spot with its bright green benches for families to enjoy. Credit: Sark Playground Project

£15,000 worth of play equipment was paid for thanks to the Sarah Groves Foundation, a local charity which aims to improve the lives of young people.

£15,000 worth of playground equipment has been donated by the Sarah Groves Foundation. Credit: Sark Playground Project

The Sark Playground Project says further fundraising will be needed to manage the playground's upkeep.